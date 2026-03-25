Vehicle ploughs into Elephant Statue Circle; grills damaged

March 25, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The iconic Elephant Statue Circle, officially known as Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Circle (Highway Circle) at Bannimantap here, was damaged after a recklessly driven passenger vehicle rammed into the traffic island this morning. Fortunately, no injuries or loss of life were reported.

The vehicle (KA-09-C-6906), which was proceeding on Nelson Mandela Road from the Bal Bhavan side, reportedly ploughed into the Circle, damaging the metal grills and radium box lights installed around it.

The vehicle also sustained damage to its front portion. No case had been registered in connection with the incident when reports last came in.

The Circle features an iconic elephant head sculpture fountain, gifted by the Brigade Group, which had maintained the traffic island for a few years before the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) took over its upkeep.

The landmark has previously been subjected to repeated vandalism, with political parties and private organisations pasting posters and tying flags on the structure. On one occasion, the elephant’s head facing the north side had been removed from its position, triggering public outrage.

In an earlier incident, a truck had rammed into the Circle, destroying the iron grills, though the sculpture itself had escaped damage.

Recently, the Traffic Police had installed signal poles inside the Circle, drawing criticism from the public as the structures were said to spoil its aesthetic appeal and obstruct the view of the elephant statue.

Following the criticism, the poles were later shifted to the ends of the roads connecting the Circle. The signal lights, however, are yet to become operational.