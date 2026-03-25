MCC presents Rs. 10 crore surplus budget: Quality Lab to test poor civil works

March 25, 2026

Rs. 5 crore stadium at Kumbarakoppal

Rs. 10 crore for ‘people-friendly’ footpaths

‘Waste to Wonder Park’ under PPP model

Mysore/Mysuru: Regional Commissioner Nitesh Patil, also the Administrator of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), presented a Rs. 10 crore surplus Budget of MCC for the fiscal year 2026-27, at Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar Council Hall of the MCC this morning.

For the first time, MCC has proposed setting up a Quality Control Sub-Division and Laboratory at a cost of Rs. 1 crore to test the quality of civil works such as roads, buildings, bridges and culverts, as well as construction materials including cement, sand, concrete and bitumen.

The move comes in the wake of public complaints about substandard civil works, particularly roads laid by MCC contractors.

The opening balance of Rs. 234 crore, added with deposits of Rs. 1,076 crore, totals up to Rs.1,310 crore, with payments calculated at Rs. 1,300 crore, leaving a surplus of Rs. 10 crore.

In the absence of a Council comprising an elected body represented by Corporators, following the delay in conducting polls, ever since the term of the

previous Council expired in Nov. 2023, the MCC is headed by Nitesh Patil as its Administrator.

Revenue sources

Nitesh Patil, while presenting the 18-page Budget outlay for 2026-27, outlined the Civic Body’s expected revenue and key development plans for the coming financial year. The Corporation expects to generate Rs. 252.6 crore from property tax, khata transfer charges, khata copy fees, advertisement charges and other sources.

Revenue from drinking water and underground drainage (UGD) cess is projected at Rs. 115 crore, while planning-related charges are expected to bring in Rs. 275 crore. Other projected revenues include Rs. 8.84 crore from trade licences, Rs. 6.49 crore from rent of MCC-owned properties, including Rs. 1.49 crore from Garuda Mall and Rs. 2 crore from advertisements.

State Finance Commission grants

Under the State Finance Commission (SFC), MCC expects grants of Rs. 3.48 crore. An allocation of Rs. 33.7 crore has been earmarked for salaries of outsourced Pourakarmikas and those recruited under special schemes. The Budget also provides Rs. 90.38 crore towards salaries and pensions, Rs. 110.03 crore under the 16th Finance Commission and Rs. 45 lakh under MP and MLA grants.

Development plans

Among the major proposals is the construction of a full-fledged stadium with modern amenities at Kumbarakoppal in Chamaraja Assembly Constituency, at an estimated cost of Rs. 5 crore. The MCC has also proposed Rs. 3 crore for renovation of Rangacharlu Memorial Town Hall and plans to establish swimming pools in Krishnaraja, Chamaraja and Narasimharaja Assembly Constituencies under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

People-friendly Footpaths

The Budget also proposes ‘People-Friendly Footpaths’ across the city at a cost of Rs. 10 crore to enhance pedestrian safety amid the rising number of vehicles. Works will continue on the Kannada Bhavan project and the indoor stadium at Puttaraja Gawai Stadium in J.P. Nagar, with an allocation of Rs. 11 crore.

Development of major traffic circles in Krishnaraja, Chamaraja and Narasimharaja Assembly Constituencies has been proposed at Rs. 5 crore, while Rs. 30 crore each has been earmarked for road and stormwater drain works and drinking water pipeline and UGD line improvements.

Two heritage-style public toilets are proposed at major tourist locations, though the Budget does not specify the allocation for the project.

Markets under PPP

To cater to the city’s growing population, the MCC plans to construct markets in Krishnaraja, Chamaraja and Narasimharaja Assembly Constituencies under the PPP model.

Other proposals include development of a Miyawaki model forest under CSR funds, maintenance of MCC parks and installation of signboards (Rs. 68 lakh) and musical instruments in parks (Rs. 20 lakh). The Corporation also plans to plant 1,500 saplings and introduce a ‘Green Property Tag’ for buildings adopting eco-friendly measures such as rainwater harvesting, solar energy use, waste segregation and composting of wet waste.

Waste to Wonder Park

Among the notable initiatives is the proposed ‘Waste to Wonder Park’, to be developed under the PPP model using recycled waste. The MCC also plans to introduce decentralised fuel stations for garbage vehicles.

The Corporation proposes to carry out 3D mapping of buildings, road networks and civic infrastructure using Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) technology and drone surveys.

Plans are also afoot to open an ‘AKKA Café’ at the MCC Main Office and coffee kiosks run by women self-help groups at the main office and the five Zonal offices.

Survey of roadside vendors

The MCC also proposes to conduct a geo-mapping survey of roadside vendors to issue identity cards and certificates and collect ground rent from them. In addition, Street Food Hubs with basic facilities are planned under the Central Government’s PM SVANidhi Scheme.