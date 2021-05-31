Trusts, businessmen, political leaders help the needy during COVID pandemic
Photo News

May 31, 2021

Office-bearers of various Trusts, businessmen, political leaders and various organisations have come forward to help the needy during the current pandemic situation. While a few Trusts and businessmen donated medical equipment and distributed essential commodities, various organisations and political leaders too are rendering their services by distributing food and groceries to the poor on a day-to-day basis.

Jain Gadiya family under the aegis of Sha Bhabuthmal Rakshanda Gadiya Foundation has donated medical equipment which are fitted inside four KSRTC Oxygen buses. Mahaveer Gadiya and Dilip Gadiya of Shree Mahalakshmi Steels & Global Impex Glass N Plywood, Mysuru, are seen along with their family members Yesh, Manav Gadiya, Goutam Kothari, Prasanna and Uday. Each customised OxyBus, fitted with oxygen cylinders and concentrators, will be stationed near various hospitals in city to help COVID patients who are not able to get oxygen beds and waiting outside the hospitals.

Rotary Mysore North distributed grocery kits to about 60 transgender families at Gayathripuram recently. Club President M.J. Swamy and others were present.

Krishnaraja Yuva Balaga distributed groceries to poor Brahmin community families in city who are in financial crisis. Congress leader N.M. Naveen Kumar, Apoorva Suresh, City Youth Congress President Mohammed Haris, Pailwan Sunil, Rajesh, Latha Balakrishna and others were present.

People’s Service Trust, a registered charitable organisation, donated multiple monitors, biochemistry analyser and two ventilators to upgrade the existing COVID treatment facility at Sri Lakshmi Eshwar Srinivas Hospital at N.R. Mohalla in city, to an ICU facility. The medical equipment was donated by R. Praveen Chandra, an industrialist and Chairman of ERM Group of Companies, Bengaluru. Dr. Rajagopal Jambunathan and Naresh Reddy of People’s Services Trust handed over the equipment to Dr. Nadeem Sattar, Physician of the facility.

Nagarika Hitarakshane Vedike, along with pro-Kannada organisations distributed food packets and water bottles to Pourakarmikas and public, who are in trouble due to the pandemic. Vedike President Manjunath, Balakrishna Gowda, Karan Singh, Mahesh, Nagaraj, Keerthi Gowda, Umesh, Murugesh, Babanna and others were present on the occasion.

World Peace Centre and Annapoorna Foundation have jointly distributed groceries to poor families at Manasanagar recently. Trust Secretary S. Gunashekaran, Abhi, Somashekar, Moni and others were present.

