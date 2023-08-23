Two lakh people expected for Gruha Lakshmi launch in city on Aug. 30

August 23, 2023

DC Dr. K.V. Rajendra, City Top Cop B. Ramesh and other Officers inspect arrangements at Maharaja’s College Grounds

Mysore/Mysuru: An estimated two lakh people are expected to turn up for the launch of Gruha Lakshmi scheme at Maharaja’s College Grounds in city on Aug. 30.

In view of Chief Minister Siddharamaiah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and a host of other leaders attending the event, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra and City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh and other Officers inspected the arrangements being made at Maharaja’s College Grounds here yesterday.

Gruha Lakshmi scheme is one of the five pre-poll promises made by Congress-led State Government, which aims to provide a monthly financial assistance of Rs. 2,000 to every women head of the families in the State. Women and Child Development Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar and several other Cabinet Ministers, MLAs and leaders will be participating in the launch of the scheme.

While Gruha Jyothi scheme under which free 200 units of power is supplied to every consumer was launched at Kalaburagi the home turf of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, Gruha Lakshmi is set for roll-out in Mysuru, the native of CM Siddharamaiah. The event is also expected to be a show of strength for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls due in April- May 2024.

Brisk preparations are on to erect German tents to protect the gathering from rain and wind, at the venue. Hundreds of workers are involved in erecting the pandal, with two lakh people from Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar and Kodagu districts expected to turn up.

“To ensure nothing goes awry, sophisticated arrangements should be made for seating the people and also parking of vehicles, along with food and drinking water,” DC Dr. Rajendra told the Officers.

Mobile toilet units should be installed, besides deploying ambulance with doctors without giving room for any complaints, said the DC in his specific instructions to Officers. Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rahman Shariff, Mysuru Urban Development Authority Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar, DCP (Law and Order) M. Muthuraj, DCP (Crime and Traffic) S. Jahnavi and other Officers were present during the inspection.

CM Siddharamaiah to camp in city for three days

Chief Minister (CM) Siddharamaiah will be camping in Mysuru three days prior (from Aug. 28) to the launch of Gruha Lakshmi scheme on Aug. 30. This is also for the first time after becoming CM, Siddharamaiah is staying here for such a long time.

The CM will be arriving in city on Aug. 28 and hold a progress review meeting of Karnataka Development Programme (KDP), to crack a whip on the Officers of both City and District. The CM will also review the arrangements being made for Nada Habba Mysuru Dasara that will begin on Oct. 15 and concludes with Jumboo Savari (Vijayadashami) on Oct. 24.

On Aug. 29, the CM will participate in a programme organised by Suttur Mutt, along with several other engagements. On Aug. 30, the CM will take part in the launch of Gruha Lakshmi scheme. During his stay in city, CM Siddharamaiah will also receive grievances from general public, it is said.