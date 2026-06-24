Two more rooftop restaurants sealed 

June 24, 2026

Mysuru: The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Officers have sealed two more rooftop restaurants for operating without obtaining trade licence.

The MCC has been carrying out raids on illegal rooftop restaurants after the fire incident at a restobar in Dattagalli to check the recurrence of the mishap.

Apart from inspecting the premises for fire safety measures, the City Corporation officials are checking trade licence as some continue to function without renewing the licence.

It may be mentioned that following the fire at the restobar, the whole building comprising ground floor, first floor and the temporary structure above the second floor, where the restobar was being operated, has been sealed by the Excise and Police Departments, in a concerted action.