Two new precast technology multi-level parking facilities

January 10, 2023

One planned in front of KSRTC Suburban Bus Stand, other near Shaktidhama

Next MUDA meeting on January 25

Mysore/Mysuru: Looks like precast technology is here to stay as the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) is using the technology to build two multi-level parking lots, a commercial complex and a Zonal Office.

While the MCC has already decided to build a precast multi-level car and two-wheeler parking facility in front of the KSRTC Suburban Bus Stand in the Central Business District, another such facility will come up near Shaktidhama at the foot of Chamundi Hill. These two multi-level parking spaces will be in addition to the similar facility at Town Hall that is nearing completion. Once the three structures are ready, they will considerably ease the parking woes of Mysuru city.

The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has agreed to allot a plot measuring 1.20 acres in Survey Number 69, Block Number 2 near Shaktidhama for the parking lot that will utilise the precast technology.

At a joint press conference yesterday, MUDA Chairman Yashaswi S. Somashekar and Mayor Shivakumar unveiled certain development projects in the city for which MUDA will hand over land to the MCC.

MCC commercial complex

“Land for construction of MCC’s commercial complex will be alloted near JSS Medical College in Bannimantap. MUDA will also give land to the MCC to construct the Zone 9 Office and this will be at Gayathripuram where four sites have been earmarked,” Somashekar said.

The MUDA Chairman added that the land will be allotted to the MCC at MUDA auction rates and approval for the same has already been obtained at the recently held MUDA meeting.

“The precast parking system is a quick system of building parking lots and we have seen the technology that has been implemented in Pune. Concrete columns, beams, slabs and walls are prepared elsewhere and brought to the work site to be assembled and fixed. With this technology, a multi-storied building having three floors can be built in 100 days,” Shivakumar explained.

Food Zone for street vendors

The MCC has sought additional land from MUDA to construct a sewage treatment plant. “We also have plans for a Food Zone where we will provide all facilities to street vendors. We have urged MUDA for land allotment and this will be looked into by the MUDA Chairman,” Shivakumar added.

MUDA has agreed to allot a 50×80 site for the construction of the residence of the Vice-Chancellor of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), Mysuru.

Milk Galaxy

The Mysuru Milk Union (MYMUL) has sought land from MUDA for establishing Nandini Milk Galaxy at four locations in the city. These galaxies will be built on the lines of the one near the Air Force Selection Board on Male Mahadeshwara Road (Bannur Road).

It is built on a 40×60 space and is the biggest Nandini outlet in the city that has space for parking too and the outlet supplies all the 58 Nandini brand milk, bakery and sweet products under one roof. “Land will be allotted after identifying the suitable places for desired measurements,” the MUDA Chairman added.

Vision Group

“Former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader S.M. Krishna has suggested MUDA constitute a ‘Vision Group’ for the overall development of Mysuru and to formulate development strategies, governance solutions and foster innovation,” he said.

“Mysore royal family member Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar will be invited to head the Vision Group in the coming days. Other members of the Group will be experts drawn from various fields. A detailed plan of action will be announced soon,” MUDA Chairman added.

MUDA Chair at Mysore School of Architecture and Planning

Other initiatives of MUDA include setting up a Chair at the University of Mysore School of Architecture and Planning that has a good potential of turning into a ‘Centre of Excellence’ as envisioned by Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar. The research conducted at the School will be beneficial for Mysuru city and its overall planned development.

“We are collaborating with the School for expert views on issues like planning, master plan, town and urban planning, city development, bylaws and conservation of heritage structures. As part of the ‘Centre of Excellence,’ many workshops, seminars and training programmes can be held for city planners and stakeholders,” Yashaswi Somashekar said.