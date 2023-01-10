MUDA to form Bommenahalli, Daaripura Layouts at 50:50 ratio    

January 10, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: After its plans for forming Ballahalli Layout proved futile due to land acquisition issues, the MUDA is now gearing up for a new venture, by initiating the process of forming Bommenahalli Layout and Daaripura Layout.

While the 750-acre Bommenahalli Layout will be formed with land coming under the Bommenahalli, Seegalli and Kamaravalli villages of Yelwal Hobli in Mysuru taluk, the 250-acre Daaripura Layout will be formed on the land at Daaripura at Jayapura Hobli.

“Many farmers have agreed to hand over land to MUDA, adopting 50:50 ratio where 50 percent of the developed sites will be given free of cost to land owners whose lands have been acquired for the project. The remaining 50 percent will be owned by MUDA, Yashaswi S. Somashekar told reporters at a press conference yesterday.

Farmers, who were hitherto favouring private developers, are now coming forward to join hands with MUDA as they feel it is a better deal for them. Farmers parting with their land for the layouts would get 50 percent of the sites formed in the land that becomes available after reserving space for providing civic amenities, parks, open space, CA sites and STP (sewage treatment plant).

Title Deeds will be issued immediately for such sites and this will enable the farmers to sell their share of sites at the prevailing market rates, if they so wished, he added.

Rs. 10 lakh advance

He stated that owners of land who enter into the joint agreement with MUDA will be paid Rs. 10 lakh as advance. “As per the provisions of the draft agreement, the total number of sites that are formed in Layouts will be shared at 50:50 ratio and the land owner will get about 9 sites of 30’x40’ dimension each per acre,” Somashekar revealed.

With 1,000 acres, MUDA can develop nearly 12,000 sites with 18 sites in one acre of land and each acre attracts 9 developed sites. All land owners who get sites will have the right to dispose of them at their convenience, he said.

“After fixing the base price per square feet of land, the land owners can handover to MUDA a site valued at Rs. 10 lakh out of the total area of developed Layout or alternatively, the land owners can get an available site after paying Rs. 10 lakh to MUDA in lieu of the price fixed by MUDA for the site,” he explained.

It may be mentioned here that the ambitious Ballahalli Layout near Koorgalli ran into rough weather as 90 percent of farmers demanded MUDA to either drop the project or pay a compensation of Rs. 1.50 crore per acre. They rejected MUDA’s 50:50 formula and told MUDA that when farmers of Chamarajanagar district are getting a compensation of Rs. 1.50 crore per acre, farmers of Ballahalli are denied the same amount.

It remains to be seen what will be the fate of the Bommenahalli and Daaripura Layouts. “Farmers have started giving consent letters to us and a meeting on layout development will be scheduled soon with the Government as 50 percent of consent letters have already been obtained from farmers,” Somashekar said.

Cricket Stadium: MUDA to charge Rs. 18 crore as land lease costs

MUDA has reserved 20-acre and 8 gunta land for an International Cricket Stadium at Hanchya Sathagalli Layout ‘B Zone’ to the south of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) Regional Centre on the Ring Road.

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) is planning to construct a state-of-the-art International Cricket Stadium there. The KSCA Mysuru Zone had sent a proposal to the MUDA eight years back for the land allotment.

At the recent meeting of the MUDA, it was decided to lease the land to KSCA with a price of Rs. 2,100 per square metre, totalling an amount of Rs. 18 crore. Meanwhile at an area marked as 106, there is a government water body and the Revenue Department has to clear the allotment. Also, the State Cabinet has to decide on the land allotment order and the amount levied by the MUDA.

Applications to be invited from achievers for ‘H’ category sites

MUDA will soon invite applications from achievers in various fields such as sports, arts, culture and national and State awardees for the grant of ‘H’ Category sites, said MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar.

“We have identified over 180 stray sites in various dimensions in MUDA-developed layouts and we will allot the same under ‘H’ category. However, the allotments are subject to approval by the committee constituted by MUDA,” he added.