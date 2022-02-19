Two new Rashtrotthana Vidya Kendras to be set up in Mysuru
News

Two new Rashtrotthana Vidya Kendras to be set up in Mysuru

February 19, 2022

Suttur Seer releases Rashtrotthana School prospectus

Mysore/Mysuru: Rashtrotthana Parishat is a Karnataka-based social service organisation established in 1965. The organisation has been working in the fields of literature, education and other service areas for the past 57 years with the objective of ‘Svasta-Susthira Samjanirmana’, building a healthy and sustainable society.

Currently, Rashtrotthana Parishat is running six CBSE Schools across the State. The students of Rashtrotthana Schools have excelled in State and National-level competitions in sports and other intellectual spheres. Rashtrotthana Parishat is running educational activities which are focused on the vision of  ‘Education based on indigenous culture and nationalistic perspective and are complementary to the comprehensive development of students, which in turn facilitates social transformation’.

In the academic year 2022-23, two new Rashtrotthana Vidya Kendras under CBSE curriculum will be set up in Mysuru. One school will be established at Vijayanagar 4th Stage in a 7 acre area and the other one will be established at Srinagar in Mandakalli on 3 acres of land. Construction of a well-equipped building is already underway and both the Schools will be operational from the academic year 2022-23.

The initial prospectus was released by Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji in city on Feb. 10. In the first instance, the classes from Pre-KG to 5th standard will be started.

