Organic farmers, buyers unite to avoid middlemen

February 19, 2022

Farm-to-home concept market begins at Jayalakshmipuram-Gokulam Road

Mysore/Mysuru: In an attempt to create a transparent relationship between farmers and consumers, an initiative has been launched where organic farmers can sell their produce directly to consumers. Titled ‘Namdu Raithara Marukatte’ (Our farmers’ market), the initiative has been launched by a group of organic farmers at Jayalakshmipuram (Gokulam Road, 8th Main Road). Sales were set in motion by organic farmers Honnur Prakash, Malangi Rechanna, Golurdoddi Krishnappa Bandigowdanahalli Nataraj and Murudagahalli Ninganna.

The initiative will help farmers struggling to find buyers for their fresh produce to directly sell to consumers. It will utilise its fresh produce supply chain to distribute from farms to consumers.

Such markets allow consumers to have access to locally grown, farm-fresh produce, enable farmers to develop personal relationships with their customers and cultivate consumer loyalty with the farmers who grow the produce.

“During these uncertain times, while we are dealing with supply chain disruption, we cannot overlook the farmer’s plight and let the harvest go waste. With our fresh produce supply chain and distribution networks, we believe we can leverage our capabilities to help farmers harvest the produce and let customers buy directly — preventing food wastage and reducing losses to farmers,” said Honnur Prakash.

“We have seen a surge in demand for essentials like fruits and vegetables and it is important that we connect suppliers and farmers directly with the end-user. With our logistics, we can ensure the safe and timely delivery of produce directly to consumers, aiding the initiative as well as supporting the livelihood of our farmers,” he added.

These vegetables, greens and fruits have been grown with the tested organic method and they are free from all kinds of pesticides and fertilisers. They are grown in a completely natural way so that the health of the consumers is safeguarded.

The farmers decide the price on the basis of production and operating costs. Market exposure helps them improve post-harvesting and value-addition skills. The market at Jayalakshmipuram is open from 9 am to 8 pm.

“Prices are not exorbitant and they do justice to both farmers and consumers. This apart, green leaves and vegetables will be available every day from 7 am,” said farmers’ leader Chukki Nanjundaswamy.

Apart from fruits, greens and vegetables, nine desi varieties of rice including Rajamudi, Coimbatore Sanna, pulses, grains, rava, naturally-extracted coconut and sunflower oil are also available.