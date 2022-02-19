Veteran actor Rajesh passes away

February 19, 2022

Bengaluru: Veteran Kannada actor Rajesh who was hospitalised at a private hospital in Bengaluru breathed his last in the wee hours of this morning.

The actor was suffering from breathing complications and age-related illness. He was 89. His last rites will be conducted in Bengaluru this evening.

Rajesh had lost his wife recently. The ace actor was popularly known as Kalatapasvi in Sandalwood. In his career spanning over four and half decades, Rajesh had acted in over 150 films. He had also got honorary doctorate from Karnatak University, Dharwad, for his contribution to the world of cinema.

His daughter Asha Rani is the wife of multilingual South Indian actor Arjun Sarja.

CM Basavaraj Bommai, former CM Siddharamaiah and several other leaders expressed their condolences over the demise of veteran actor.