Two sons of farm labourer become Police Sub-Inspectors

September 19, 2020

They rejected the ST quota and wrote the exams under General Merit category

Hanagodu: Two youths hailing from a poor family that survives on the meagre money earned from farm labour have scripted a success story by becoming Police Sub-Inspectors. The family now hopes to see a better future.

They hail from Boodithittu village near Hunsur and they have achieved this appointment through sheer determination and hard work after overcoming all obstacles and shortcomings. Even the income from farms is seasonal and the family works in farm only for a few months. The rest of the year, they work as labourers for daily wages.

Manu and Vinu, sons of farm labourer Karinayaka and Sharadamma couple of Boodithittu located along the border of Nagarahole National Park, are the ones who have scripted the success story and also brought laurels to the school which they studied.

Their achievement is more notable because both of them were selected to the post under General Merit category, despite having had the option of reservation under ST quota.

Brothers Manu and Vinu, after having their elementary education at Boodithittu Government School, studied PUC at Periyapatna Government PU College and Degree at Maharaja’s College, Mysuru.

After completion of his degree, Manu, the eldest of the two brothers, took up the written exam for Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) recruitment in 2014 under General Merit Category and passed out with flying colours, securing 30th rank among the successful candidates.

After undergoing training at Mysuru’s Police Training Academy, he is currently serving as a PSI at a Police Station near Bengaluru. His younger brother Vinu too followed him and passed out in the PSI written exam held in 2019, in which he secured 89th rank under General Merit category for recruitment to 300 posts.

It is significant to note here that both of them chose to let go of ST reservation to which they were rightfully entitled to.

Villagers of Boodithittu, who are delighted with the achievement of two sons of their own village, are hopeful that the two, who studied only in Government School and College, will bring more laurels to both the village and the taluk, serving the Police Department.

However, Karinayaka, the proud father of the two PSIs, not forgetting his past, continues to earn his livelihood as a street vendor, running a small business as farming activity has not yet picked up in his village.