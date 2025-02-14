Udayagiri stone-pelting incident : Home Minister visits Udayagiri Police Station

February 14, 2025

Mysuru: In the wake of violent incidents at Udayagiri, including stone-pelting triggered by a derogatory social media post against a religion, in which seven Police officers were injured, Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara visited the Udayagiri Police Station — the epicentre of the attack — this afternoon.

DCP (Law and Order) M. Muthuraju coordinated the Home Minister’s visit and briefed him on the circumstances that led to the violence and the actions taken by the Police against the culprits. DCP (Crime and Traffic) S. Jahnavi and Superintendent of Police N. Vishnuvardhana were present.

Dr. Parameshwara inquired about the individuals arrested and questioned the Police on measures being taken to nab those still at large.

The Police informed him that 50 additional suspects have been identified and efforts are underway to nab them. A mob of over 1,000 had engaged in rioting after the social media post went viral.

The Home Minister toured nearby areas of Udayagiri to assess the situation and held a meeting with DCP Muthuraju and other senior officers, asking for updates on City Crime Branch’s (CCB) investigation.

Accused seeks bail

Meanwhile, Panduranga alias Satish, arrested for circulating the offensive social media post, was produced before the Second Additional Civil Court this morning. He has filed a bail application.

After hearing from both the Police and the defence counsels, the Judge remanded Panduranga to Police custody till tomorrow. The bail hearing has been scheduled for tomorrow at 3 pm.

District Minister’s visit

Yesterday, Mysuru District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa visited Udayagiri Station.

Speaking to reporters, he assured that no innocent person would be arrested. The Police have not arrested anyone wrongfully. The CCB is investigating the case and the arrests have been made based on CCTV footage, Dr. Mahadevappa added.

He said that local leaders have expressed satisfaction with the Police’s response in calming the tense situation. He urged youths to remain patient, avoid believing rumours and refrain from taking the law into their own hands.

While commending the Udayagiri Police for their timely action in controlling the situation, the Minister emphasised that the CCB will investigate all aspects and the reasons behind the unrest.

The Police had registered a suo motu case due to the tension in the locality and subsequently arrested the accused, who is now in judicial custody.

“Controlling law and order is paramount for the Police and they acted accordingly,” he said.

“I instructed the officers to ensure law and order and act according to the law. As a result, action is being taken against the wrongdoers, and the CCB will uncover the truth,” the District Minister added.