‘Udyami Aagu, Udyoga Needu’ entrepreneurship programme begins

April 28, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The day-long ‘Udyami Aagu, Udyoga Needu’ (Be an Entrepreneur, Become an Employer), a unique entrepreneurship programme and ‘Kaigarika Adalat’ (Redressal of Industrial issues), organised by Department of Industries and Commerce and Karnataka Udyoga Mitra, Bengaluru, began at the Convocation Hall of KSOU on Hunsur road here this morning.

Hundreds of youth entrepreneurs from Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru districts coming under Mysuru Division are attending the event.

This apart, students from various Colleges of Mysuru Division are taking part in the programme through video-conferencing.

The programme, a brainchild of Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani, is a beneficial platform for budding entrepreneurs and professional students who have completed Engineering, MBA and other technical courses. The programme provides an opportunity for the youths of Mysuru and other districts to meet and interact with successful business leaders and entrepreneurs and to make the enterprising youth become job-providers instead of job-seekers.

Technical snag in helicopter

Large Scale Industries Minister Murgesh Nirani and Minister for Small Scale Industries and Municipal Administration MTB Nagaraj could not arrive on time to inaugurate the event at 9.30 am as the helicopter carrying them developed a technical snag minutes after taking off. The Ministers later travelled from Bengaluru to Mysuru by road and reached the venue at around 1.30 pm.

Other people’s representatives too failed to turn up at the scheduled time but the programme began with technical sessions.

Mahesh Masal, Director, CONNECT, Dharwad, spoke on the topic ‘Entrepreneur – Future without Fear’, following which R.A. Chetan Ram of Mysuru, spoke on ‘Motivation and Personality Development’; S.V. Raghavendra, Senior Technical Officer, CFTRI, Mysuru, on ‘Sectoral opportunities: Food processing’ and Suhas Gopinath of National Expert Advisory Committee on Innovation, Government of India, on ‘Introduction to IT-Technology Innovation’ in the morning session.

The sessions, featuring different topics, continued in the afternoon. There was also a Question and Answer session with the speakers thereafter.

The entrepreneurship programme was followed by ‘Kaigarika Adalat’ later in the day, an initiative to help industrialists and other stakeholders to resolve their grievances and issues on the spot.

Doddabasavaraju, Managing Director, Karnataka Udyoga Mitra, Bengaluru, H.M. Srinivas, Additional Director (MSME and PP), Department of Industries and Commerce, C.T. Muddukumar, Additional Director, Department of Industries and Commerce, T. Dinesh, Joint Director, District Industries Centre (DIC), Mysuru and other officials were present.