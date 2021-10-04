UGC pay scale to 22 permanent teachers

October 4, 2021

KSOU asked to maintain status quo as per HC order

Mysore/Mysuru: The Department of Higher Education has asked the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) to maintain status quo regarding disbursing UGC pay scale and allied benefits for 22 permanent lecturers (confirmed in 2017) till the High Court decides on the issue. Any decision on salary taken by the KSOU would amount to contempt of Court, the Department has warned.

Additional Chief Secretary to the Government Kumar Naik has written to KSOU Registrar Prof. R. Rajanna on Sept. 9 and reminded the latter about several cases before the High Court over regularising the services of temporary teaching faculty and fixing them UGC pay scales.

At a meeting of KSOU Board of Management (BoM) on Aug. 17, it was decided to offer UGC pay scale to 22 permanent staff after taking an undertaking from them, subject to Court order.

The letter states that 22 staff were made permanent on Nov. 8, 2017 and they are not eligible for UGC salary and as the salary has been approved by the KSOU BoM, it has caused a loss of Rs. 4.69 crore to the State exchequer and even the Audit Committee has objected to it. As such, the KSOU has been directed to maintain the status quo and has been warned that any move to grant UGC pay scale would amount to contempt of Court.

“When we sought the reasons not to vacate the Court stay order, there has been no adequate reply from your end for the letters of the Government dated March 22 and July 3,” the letter stated. The KSOU BoM has extended all the benefits including Seventh Pay Commission and guideship and the same has been approved in the 54th special BoM meeting on Aug. 17 and Kumar Naik’s letter has come after the benefits were extended.