News

January 7, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Continuing its drive against illegal occupation of its landed properties, the MUDA in an early morning operation today, demolished many shops that had illegally come up in front of RTO (East) Office in Devanur Third stage and at spaces around Narayana Multi-Speciality Hospital along the Ring Road .

The authorities demolished three temporary sheds which functioned as hotels and tea shops, 14 petty shops,  a photo-copy shop and a driving school Office which had come up illegally on MUDA lands.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of MUDA Executive Engineer Sunil and other officials, with Narasimharaja (NR) and Udayagiri Police providing security.

2 COMMENTS ON THIS POST To "Unauthorised shops along Ring Road demolished by MUDA"

  1. Mohamed Suhail says:
    January 7, 2022 at 10:09 pm

    Kudos to MUDA on this operation and I wish their efforts continue in clearing unauthorized structures. There have been instances of arm twisting by the unauthorized occupants on the rightful owners. I would urge MUDA to look into the unauthorized structures which have come up in front of Sathgalli Bus Depot and also on Mahadevpura road causing hindrance to the traffic in an area where many Schools are located.

    Reply
  2. Aggrieved Citizen says:
    January 7, 2022 at 10:12 pm

    I totally agree with this comment.

    Reply

