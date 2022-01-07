Unauthorised shops along Ring Road demolished by MUDA

January 7, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Continuing its drive against illegal occupation of its landed properties, the MUDA in an early morning operation today, demolished many shops that had illegally come up in front of RTO (East) Office in Devanur Third stage and at spaces around Narayana Multi-Speciality Hospital along the Ring Road .

The authorities demolished three temporary sheds which functioned as hotels and tea shops, 14 petty shops, a photo-copy shop and a driving school Office which had come up illegally on MUDA lands.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of MUDA Executive Engineer Sunil and other officials, with Narasimharaja (NR) and Udayagiri Police providing security.