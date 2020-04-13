Unfair practices: Licence of four fair price shops suspended in Mysuru
April 13, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru:  In a crackdown on fair price shops indulging in unfair practices, Food and Civil Supplies Department has suspended the licence of four shops in Mysuru district.

In a press release, Department Joint Director P. Shivanna said that the Department had supplied rations to all fair price shops enough for two months (April and May)to be distributed  one time in advance to ration card holders in the wake of COVID-19 lockdown. 

But following complaints of irregularities, the Department staff inspected some fair price shops, during which it was discovered that a few ration shops indulged in unfair practices including illegal collection of money from the beneficiaries. 

Now the licence of four shops – Sri Lakshmikantha fair price shop (NO.123), Hebbal (for forcing card holders to buy soaps and agarbathi), Sri Ramalingachowdeshwari fair price shop (No.368), K.T. Street, Devaraja Mohalla (for collecting Rs.20 from every ration card holder during distribution of ration), Sri Karnataka Ladies Credit Cooperative Society fair price shop (No.289), Kyathamaranahalli Road, Nazarbad and Sri Vittala fair price shop, Gejjiganahalli, Biligere Hobli, Nanjangud Taluk (for cheating card holders in weight) have been suspended,  the release said.

