Union Minister Kumaraswamy felicitates Kho Kho champs

January 22, 2025

New Delhi:  Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) felicitated Karnataka Kho Kho players M.K. Gautham and B. Chaithra of Karnataka, who played crucial roles in Indian men’s and women’s kho kho teams emerging as champions in the recently concluded Kho Kho World Cup, at his office yesterday.

Ministry of Heavy Industries and Steel had invited Gautham, Chaithra, Women’s Team Head Coach Sumit Bhatia and Team Manager Rajakumari to the Secretariat where they were felicitated by HDK.

Speaking on the occasion, Kumaraswamy said, he would extend all help to encourage rural students to take up sports of their interest. Stating that Union Government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would continue to encourage sports, Kumaraswamy said both Gautham and Chaithra have made Karnataka proud through their contributions for their respective teams in the World Cup. He also added, their achievements would inspire more youths to excel in traditional sports of their interest.

While M.K. Gautham, a resident of Bengaluru, is a native D. Malligere village in Maddur taluk in Mandya district, B. Chaithra, II year B.PEd student, is a resident of Kuruburu village in T. Narasipur taluk of Mysuru district.

