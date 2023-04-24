Union Minister lands in Mysore Airport
Union Minister Amit Shah, who travelled in a private helicopter from Bengaluru this morning, landed at Mysore Airport in Mandakalli at about 10.50 am. From there he drove to Chamundeshwari temple atop the Hill and offered prayers to the presiding deity.

  1. Jogekal Lingappa says:
    April 26, 2023 at 6:13 pm

    Dynastic Amit Shah as his son Jay Shah bebaves much worse than Sanjay Gandhi, and rulkes Gujarat vwithout even being a MLA.

  2. Jogekal Lingappa says:
    April 26, 2023 at 6:13 pm

