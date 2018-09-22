Unsafe driving practices

Sir,

After several cases of lap driving (taking kids on the lap of the rider/driver while driving), very recently I saw a person holding the baby, may be less than a year or so, in one hand and driving the two-wheeler with another hand (see photo), which is a road safety hazard.

Surprisingly a woman, probably the mother of the baby, was seen as a pillion without holding any object or baby in her hands. Instead, the rider should have given the baby to the pillion.

Both rider and pillion were not wearing the helmet for minimum safety. Why people are taking such risks is not understandable.

Instead of repenting later, if any untoward incident happens in such cases, it is better to ride safely by taking all the precautions pro-actively even if it is for a short distance. Hope, citizens follow all road safety rules to avoid (preventable) road accidents!

– Dr. S.V.N. Vijayendra, Traffic Warden, Mysuru, 3.9.2018

