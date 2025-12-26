Unsafe LPG use by roadside vendors comes into focus

December 26, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The balloon gas-filling cylinder blast in front of the Jayamarthanda Gate of Mysore Palace has once again drawn attention to unsafe practices followed by roadside food vendors who use LPG cylinders to cook food in public spaces.

Many such vendors neither follow safety instructions nor are fully aware of the dangers involved.

Street food stalls have mushroomed in several parts of the city, dominating stretches such as the road near the Vijayanagar Water Tank, where more than 50 food stalls operate between 6 pm and 11 pm; Lalitha Mahal Road near the Arch Gate and the area behind Marimallappa’s College, close to Maharani’s Women’s Junior College.

In addition, hundreds of footpath eateries across the city cook food using LPG cylinders on pavements, openly flouting safety norms and civic regulations.

Public safety often takes a back seat, and even when the District Administration, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) or the Police attempt enforcement, pressure from elected representatives frequently intervenes, shielding vendors from eviction or penal action.

Compounding the issue is the steady closure of established hotels, many of which are unable to sustain operations. More than 150 hotels have reportedly shut down in recent years, with hoteliers citing the unchecked proliferation of unauthorised footpath eateries as a major challenge. They allege that politicians, municipal officials and even the police extend protection to such vendors, often for personal gain.

While street vendors are also required to comply with rules and regulations, enforcement remains weak. In contrast, licensed hotels face mounting operational costs, straining the hospitality sector, leaving many hoteliers reluctant to speak out.

When Star of Mysore drew the attention of Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy to the growing menace, he admitted that the administration has so far been unable to rein in the vendors.

“I am aware of the issue, having served earlier as the MCC Commissioner. I will convene a meeting of elected representatives and footpath vendor representatives soon and issue clear-cut directions, as public safety must be the top priority,” he said.