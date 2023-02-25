Unveiling of ‘Swami and Friends’ statues in Yadavagiri tomorrow
News, Top Stories

Unveiling of ‘Swami and Friends’ statues in Yadavagiri tomorrow

February 25, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Yadavagiri Residents Association has organised a programme to unveil the statues of ‘Swami and Friends’, the fictional characters in R.K. Narayan’s famous novel Malgudi Days, installed at Joy Ice Cream Factory Circle in Yadavagiri at 5 pm tomorrow (Feb. 26).

MP Pratap Simha, MLA L. Nagendra, Mayor Shivakumar, MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy, Corporator Ravindra, Star of Mysore Founder-Editor K.B. Ganapathy, Siddartha Group Chairman P.V. Giri and Yadavagiri Residents Association Convenor S.K. Dinesh will be the chief guests.

The statues, sponsored by Giri and Family of Siddartha Group, are sculpted by M.D. Raviraj under the guidance of Gururaj S. Nayak and N.S. Harsha and assisted by S. Basavaraj, S. Anand and Nagaraj.

