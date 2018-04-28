UPSC result: Anudeep Durishetty of Hyderabad is the topper

26 candidates succeed from Karnataka including Krithika from Mysuru, Prithvik Shankar from Mandya, Punith Kuttaiah from Kodagu

New Delhi: The results of the Civil Services examination conducted by Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) in 2017 has been announced with 990 candidates clearing the examination.

Anudeep Durishetty of Hyderabad has bagged the first rank followed by Anukumari and Sachin Gupta in the second and third place respectively.

Out of the first 25 rank holders, 8 are women which is special. In the State, 26 candidates have passed the examination with Rahul Shinde of Bidar topping the list scoring 95th rank.

Krithika of Mysuru district (194th rank), Prithvik Shankar (211) of Mandya district and M. Punith Kuttaiah (324) of Kodagu district are among the 26 successful candidates from the State.

Krithika is a resident of Roopanagar in city and is the daughter of a retired BSNL employee Lalitha. After schooling at DMS School, Krithika did her BE in Computer Science from Vidyavardhaka College. Aspiring to become a bureaucrat, she decided to take up UPSC examination. With long effort and perseverance, Krithika got 194th rank in her 5th attempt. She is still keen to improve her ranking, according to Krithika who spoke to Star of Mysore.

Prithvik Shankar, who basically hails from Doddayachanahalli of K.R. Pet taluk in Mandya district, is the son of LIC Development Officer (KM Doddi branch) Shankaregowda and Sudha, resident of Railway Layout at Vijayanagar here. He is also said to be a relative of Corporator Girishprasad.

Prithvik did his primary education in Mysuru and further education in Chikkamagalur and Dakshina Kannada districts before passing B.Sc in Bengaluru.

Though Prithvik had obtained a seat at Puttaparthi Medical College in Andhra Pradesh, he was said to be determined to clear UPSC examination and managed to get 211th rank in his second attempt after a hard work.