Upset city businessman commits suicide in Udupi district
News

October 31, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Upset over non-repayment of loan by debtors, a businessman from Mysuru has committed suicide by jumping into Souparnika River in Udupi district on Thursday.

According to Police, the deceased has been identified as Madhu (40), a resident of Vani Vilasa Mohalla, who was running a petrol bunk in Nagamangala town in Mandya district on contract.

He is said to have given huge sum as loan to his friends but a majority of them had not repaid. Meanwhile, the money lenders from whom Madhu had borrowed, started harassing him demanding return of money.

Dejected over this, he left Mysuru in his car by saying that he was going to Dharmasthala. He stopped his car at Arate bridge near Hosadu village on Karkala-Udupi Road and allegedly jumped into Souparnika River. 

On receipt of information, Gangolli Police visited the spot. They found the mobile phone in his car from which they came to know about his identity. Later, the body was fished out from the river. 

Madhu is survived by wife and 15-year-old son. The body was handed over to his family members after post-mortem. 

Gangolli Police have registered a case and are investigating.

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Upset city businessman commits suicide in Udupi district”

  1. Arun says:
    November 1, 2020 at 7:19 am

    Incident on Udupi-Karkala road, registered / investigated by Gangoli Police. 😆😆😆

    Reply

