Valedictory of 66th All India Co-operative Week tomorrow

November 19, 2019

Jatha from Jaladarshini Guest House to KSOU Convocation Hall

Mysuru: The valedictory function of 66th All India Cooperative Week and ‘Financial Inclusion, Technology Adoption and Digitalisation Through Cooperatives Day’ programme has been organised at Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) Convocation Hall on Nov. 20 at 10 am.

Announcing this at a press meet at Patrakarthara Bhavan here yesterday, President of Karnataka State Souharda Federal Cooperative B.H. Krishna Reddy said that ‘Cooperatives Jatha’ will be held on the same day from Jaladarshini Guest House at 9 am to reach KSOU Convocation Hall at 10 am. The flag will be hoisted by District In-Charge Minister V. Somanna. Minister for Home and Cooperation Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate the programme. Deputy Chief Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan will inaugurate the exhibition. MLA G.T. Devegowda will preside.

More than 6,000 Cooperators will be participating in the function. MLA S.A. Ramdas and L. Nagendra will fete senior co-operators on this occasion. Karnataka State Cooperative Federation President N. Ganganna will release a special booklet about Karnataka State Souharda Federal Cooperative Week. President of District Cooperative Union H.V. Rajeev will release special edition of Cooperative Weekly. Best Co-operative Societies will be awarded by President of MCDCC Bank G.D. Harish Gowda and President of District Milk Union S. Siddegowda. A number of dignitaries including MPs, MLAs and senior officials of Co-operative institutions will be present.

Harish Gowda, Satish, Siddegowda and G.R. Vijaykumar were present at the press meet.

