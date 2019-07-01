Vandalism around Lalitha Mahal Helipad area Introduce Police patrolling

Sir,

We, Mysureans are fortunate to have some greenery and open space around, despite land mafia encroaching vital lung spaces in the city. These open spaces and green patches help people to take a walk and allow children to play. One such lung space in the Eastern part of the city is Helipad area in front of Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel.

This being on an elevated place gives a panoramic view of the city attracting people from nearby areas. Men, women and children throng this place both in the morning and evenings either for walk or to enjoy the cool breeze and to feast their eyes with the beauty of lush green and the mesmerising Chamundi Hill.

Alas, this God’s gift is being misused or abused by some. Morning walkers encounter liquor bottles thrown all along. Used food packets strewn around and littering this beautiful place makes people feel nauseating.

Added to this, learners of motor cars and two-wheelers scare the walkers by their haphazard riding/driving. Many parents allow their kids aged between 8 – 12 to ride two-wheelers ignoring the risks for their children as also the walkers.

As the sun sets in one can see gaudily dressed women standing under the trees scaring the passers-by. Unfortunately, we have unlimited freedom without responsibility, thus encouraging people to indulge in what they feel right. Consuming liquor in open places and throwing the bottles is order of the day. Nobody is afraid of law-enforcing authorities.

Unless strict actions are enforced and severe punishments imposed, a day may come when walking on the roads may become risky. As far as Helipad area is concerned, I have the following suggestions:

1. Introduce Police patrolling from 6 am to 9 am and again from 5 pm to 9 pm.

2. Prohibit learners of four- wheelers and two-wheelers using the helicopter landing areas.

3. Motor car/cycles/scooter learners can use other areas surrounding the Helipad.

4. Consumption of liquor in public being an offence, strict implementation of this rule is a necessity.

This will help maintain the sanctity of public place and allow public to enjoy the nature. Hope, all concerned will take immediate action and help maintain the tranquillity and cleanliness of Helipad area.

– MRG Murthy, Daya Marga, Siddarthanagar, 29.6.2019

