Vande Bharat Express to host Legends League Cricket’s  journey across India tomorrow

November 7, 2023

New Delhi: In a remarkable collaboration aimed at promoting sports and inspiring a new generation of athletes, Legends League Cricket (LLC) and Indian Railways have announced a national campaign.

As a symbol of this partnership, the prestigious LLC trophy will embark on an unprecedented journey, travelling across 17 States and Union Territories aboard the Vande Bharat Express.

This initiative is set to kick off tomorrow (Nov. 8) in New Delhi and make its way to Una, marking the first leg of this incredible 16-route journey, which promises to be a 15-day extravaganza.

The Vande Bharat Express, renowned as India’s fastest train network, will become the conduit for cricket lovers and legends alike to partake in the LLC campaign. Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, expressing a warm welcome to LLC and the legendary players joining the initiative, emphasised the importance of promoting sports.

Indian Railways, a staunch supporter of sports, has pledged to assist LLC in its mission to bring sports to every corner of the country. Union Ministers and the Indian Railways team will also be actively involved in this journey. Joining them will be marquee sports personalities from across the nation.

Raman Raheja, CEO of Legends League Cricket, stated, “As we flag off this unique collaboration with the Indian Railways, LLC is committed to providing fans with the best possible experience. Renowned legends like Chris Gayle, Sreesanth, Shane Watson and many others, along with the LLC trophy, will embark on a nationwide tour aboard the Vande Bharat Express.”

The campaign’s significant aspect is participation of legends such as Gautam Gambhir, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, Kevin Pietersen, Jhulan Goswami and more. These national and international stars will travel across the five major Railway Zones: North, South, Central, East and West.

Excited about this extraordinary journey, Shane Watson remarked, “The idea of promoting the spirit of sports in such a special way is amazing. I am very excited to be a part of this initiative and can’t wait to share my stories with my fans.”

Chris Gayle added, “Being a part of Legends League Cricket, it is exciting for me to witness this incredible collaboration with the Vande Bharat. I look forward to this journey, which will build the excitement for the upcoming season.”

Sreesanth expressed his delight, saying, “The collaboration of LLC with the Vande Bharat Express is truly remarkable and I’m happy to be a part of initiatives that promote sports in our nation. I am amazed at the ideas that make the league better each season.”

The second edition of Legends League Cricket is scheduled to take place from Nov. 18 to Dec. 9 in five cities: Ranchi, Dehradun, Jammu, Vizag and Surat.