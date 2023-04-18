Varuna to be Taluk centre if voted to power: CM Bommai

April 18, 2023

Nanjangud: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has promised that Varuna will be declared as a Taluk centre if the BJP is voted to power again.

Addressing a BJP poll rally near Golur circle on Nanjangud-Chamarajanagar road yesterday, Bommai said that Varuna Constituency has been hitting national headlines after the BJP fielded Housing Minister V. Somanna to take on Congress candidate and former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah in his (Siddu) home turf. Alleging that there has been no development works in Varuna, which has been represented by the Congress ever since 2008 when the Constituency was formed. “Had I knew earlier I would have announced Varuna as a taluk centre before coming to Mysuru,” said CM.

Asserting that Somanna is fondly called as ’Victory’ Somanna as he is known to win many a political battle, Bommai said Somanna’s win in Varuna would throw open a flurry of developmental works and activities in the Constituency.

Accusing the Congress Government of rampant corruption when it was in power, Bommai rubbished Congress allegations of 40 percent Commission Government as utterly baseless. He appealed the voters to create a history of sorts by ensuring an emphatic win for BJP candidate V. Somanna.

Minister V.Somanna in his address, said he was the not the person who would run away from electoral battles. Stating that he believes that it is the desire of the almighty that made him to contest from Varuna, Somanna said that the people of Varuna who have elected the Congress candidate for three successive terms, should give him a chance now to see the real difference in terms of development and welfare.

MPs V. Sreenivas Prasad and Pratap Simha, former Minister Kote M.Shivanna, MLC Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, former MLC Siddaraju, District BJP President Mangala Somashekar, party leaders B.N. Sadananda, Pratap, former MLC Prof. K.R. Mallikarjunappa, K.P.Siddalingaswamy, S. Maha-devaiah, N.R.Krishnappa Gowda, K.P. Siddaveerappa, L.R. Mahadevaswamy, Vijaykumar, Sharath Puttabuddhi, Manjunath, Subbanna, Guruswamy, Prafulla Malladi and others were present.