Varuna to be Taluk centre if voted to power: CM Bommai
News

Varuna to be Taluk centre if voted to power: CM Bommai

April 18, 2023

Nanjangud: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has promised that Varuna will be declared as a Taluk centre if the BJP is voted to power again.

Addressing a BJP poll rally near Golur circle on Nanjangud-Chamarajanagar road yesterday, Bommai said that Varuna Constituency has been hitting national headlines after the BJP fielded Housing Minister V. Somanna to take on Congress candidate and former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah in his (Siddu) home turf. Alleging that there has been no development works in Varuna, which has been represented by the Congress ever since 2008 when the Constituency was formed. “Had  I knew earlier I would have announced Varuna as a taluk centre before coming to Mysuru,”  said CM.

Asserting that Somanna is fondly  called as ’Victory’ Somanna as he is known to win many a political battle, Bommai said Somanna’s win in Varuna would throw open a flurry of developmental works and activities in the Constituency.

Accusing the Congress Government of rampant corruption when it was in power, Bommai rubbished Congress allegations of 40 percent Commission Government as utterly baseless. He appealed the voters to create a history of sorts by ensuring an emphatic win for BJP candidate V. Somanna.

Minister V.Somanna in his address, said he was the not the person who would run away from electoral battles. Stating  that he believes that it is the desire of the almighty that made him to contest from Varuna, Somanna said that the people of Varuna who have elected the Congress candidate for three successive terms, should give him a chance now to see the real difference in terms of development and welfare.

READ ALSO  Chief Minister to offer bagina to Kabini, KRS on Nov. 2

MPs V. Sreenivas Prasad and  Pratap Simha, former Minister Kote M.Shivanna, MLC Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, former MLC Siddaraju, District BJP President Mangala Somashekar, party leaders B.N. Sadananda, Pratap, former MLC Prof. K.R. Mallikarjunappa, K.P.Siddalingaswamy, S. Maha-devaiah, N.R.Krishnappa Gowda, K.P. Siddaveerappa, L.R. Mahadevaswamy, Vijaykumar, Sharath Puttabuddhi, Manjunath, Subbanna, Guruswamy,  Prafulla Malladi and others were present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching