‘Happy over ticket given to common worker like me’

April 18, 2023

City BJP President T.S. Srivatsa is upbeat over getting BJP ticket from KR Constituency; Confident of getting sitting MLA S.A. Ramdas and strong aspirant H.V. Rajeev’s support

Mysore/Mysuru: City BJP President T.S. Srivatsa has expressed happiness that the party has announced ticket for a common worker like him to contest the election from Krishnaraja (KR) Assembly Constituency, considering his service to the party by handling various responsibilities in a concerted manner.

Speaking to Star of Mysore at the party office in the city last evening, after his name was announced as the candidate, amid stiff competition, Srivatsa recalled his tryst with the party.

“I started as the General Secretary of Agrahara Ward in the year 1988 and three decades later I am working as the City BJP President. Barring the organisational works of the party, I didn’t have another big expectations. However, considering the opinions of the party workers, Central and State leadership, a common worker like me has been bestowed with this position (MLA candidate). I don’t know how to express my happiness,” explained Srivatsa.

“The decision of considering new face has also increased the faith among workers. Since last 34 years, I have handled various responsibilities in the party and have confidence that I have also capably shouldered the task entrusted by the party. The leaders may have even taken into notice, the service rendered for general public, by involving party workers during COVID-19 pandemic. There were instructions that the District Presidents should not create confusion by hankering for ticket in those Constituencies where the party has sitting MLAs. The decision in this regard will be taken by State and Central leadership. Hence, I didn’t have much hope. However, after making known their opinions, the party workers had told me to have suggested mine. Now, the party workers opinion has been considered,” said Srivatsa.

Reacting to the general impression that he (Srivatsa) has got the ticket due to the influence of B.L. Santosh, BJP National General Secretary (Organisation), Srivatsa who denied any such possibilities, said: “State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel may have also recommended my name. When B.S. Yediyurappa was the State President, I was nominated to State Executive and was also made in-charge of Mandya district. Hence, all leaders may have recommended my name.”

“The ticket is announced a day ago and still two days are left to file nomination papers. I will discuss with the senior leaders and get confirmation about whoever State leaders will take part in the filing of nomination. KR Assembly Constituency is a BJP stronghold. Even during Jan Sangh days, H. Gangadharan had won twice and later S.A. Ramdas has won for four times. It is naturally believed that the voters will support BJP,” said Srivatsa.

The good works of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and team management during COVID crisis, will make it easy to seek the blessings of the voters, opined Srivatsa.

Congratulations

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, BJP State Vice-President M. Rajendra, Mayor Shivakumar, Mysuru City and District Brahmins Association President D.T. Prakash and several other Vipra community leaders and workers congratulated Srivatsa at the party’s office.

The jubilant supporters of Srivatsa also celebrated the moment by raising victory slogans.

Meanwhile, Srivatsa, along with BJP Leaders Rajendra, B. Siddaraju and others, called on former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa at his residence in Bengaluru this morning.

Born on Nov. 3, 1966 to T.N. Srinivasa Tatachar and Rangalakshmi couple of Talakad, T. Narasipur taluk in Mysuru district, T.S. Srivatsa, a bachelor, is the youngest among nine children. A B.Com graduate, he is also into agarbathi packaging industry and resides on second cross, Ramanuja Road, in city.

Starting as BJP Agrahara Ward General Secretary in the year 1988, Srivatsa has served as Ward President, General Secretary and President of Krishnaraja Assembly Constituency, General Secretary, General Secretary (Organisation) of Mysuru District Unit, General Secretary (Organisation) of Mysuru Division and State Executive Member. He (Srivatsa) is serving as the City BJP President since January 2020.

During every elections, it was common to see two to three ticket aspirants. As a four-time MLA S.A. Ramdas has performed well and through Modi Yugotsav, he had initiated many public works. Even H.V. Rajeev has did well as the Chairman of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). We three have worked together since 1994 elections and share a better equation, without any enmity. I will speak to both the senior leaders at their house. Ramdas believes the party as Mother. So I believe that both (Ramdas and Rajeev) won’t go against the decision of the party. I strongly believe that I will get the cooperation and support of both the leaders. —T.S. Srivatsa, BJP candidate, Krishnaraja Constituency