Vehicles fitted with fancy lights disturbs motorists

October 2, 2020

Sir,

Of late many of the two-wheelers and four-wheelers, especially the vehicles driven by the youngsters have additional stroboscopic lights of Chinese make.

The flickering effect of these lights causes disturbance and even cause physiological effects such as headaches, to other road users. When the vehicles fitted with such stroboscopic lights are ahead of us, it will be very difficult for us to concentrate on our driving.

Though the rules are against fixing such fancy lights, these lights are easily available in the Indian markets.

Action should be taken against the dealers selling these items and also the mechanics who fix these lights, apart from taking stringent action against such vehicle owners.

– K. Chandrahas, Mysuru, 30.9.2020

