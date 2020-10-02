Vehicles fitted with fancy lights disturbs motorists
October 2, 2020

Sir,

Of late many of the two-wheelers and four-wheelers, especially the vehicles driven by the youngsters have additional stroboscopic lights of Chinese make. 

The flickering effect of these lights causes disturbance and even cause physiological effects such as headaches, to other road users. When the vehicles fitted with such stroboscopic lights are ahead of us, it will be very difficult for us  to concentrate on our  driving.

Though the rules are against fixing such fancy lights, these lights are easily available in the Indian markets. 

Action should be taken against the dealers selling these items and also the mechanics who fix these lights, apart from taking stringent action against such vehicle owners.

– K. Chandrahas, Mysuru, 30.9.2020

  1. Sugathapalan says:
    October 2, 2020 at 6:53 pm

    It is a matter of time before grievous road accidents take place purely because of these extra sharp, extra bright lights on cars and bikes. The government needs to intervene immediately to prevent avoidable accidents and painful deaths.

