Vid. T.M. Krishna to perform in city tomorrow

Ganabharathi has organised a Karnatak Music Vocal Concert by Vid. T.M. Krishna at Ramabai Govinda Rao Rangamandira in Ganabharathi premises on Adichunchanagiri Road in Kuvempunagar tomorrow (Nov.22) at 6 pm. He will be accompanied by Vid. R.K. Sriramkumar on violin, Vid. Praveenkumar on mridanga and Vid. Vazapalli R. Krishnakumar on ghata.

Artiste’s profile

Having started his learning under Vid. B. Seetharama Sharma, T.M. Krishna has undergone special training in Raga-Tana-Pallavi under Vid. Chengalpet Ranganathan. Later, he had his advance training under Vid. Semmangudi Sreenivasa Iyer. At the age of 12, he was featured in ‘Spirit of Youth Concerts Series’ by Madras Music Academy.

Being one of the forefront artiste, he has got his own perception of art which he has expressed in his books — The Southern Music and Reshaping Art — which has created a sensation amongst the connoisseurs.

Being in a continuous contemplative mode about the art, Vid. Krishna has taken courage to question the existing practices in the field.

With an untiring effort to have equality in music, he has tried to take the art to the mass for which he has been awarded with Magsaysay Award.