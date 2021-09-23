Vidyaranyapuram shootout case: Cops give Rs. 1 lakh out of their prize money to deceased’s family

September 23, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru City Police handed over Rs. 1 lakh cash to the family members of Vidyaranyapuram jewellery shop dacoity and shootout case victim Chandru.

The cash was handed over to deceased Chandru’s mother by City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta at his Office here this afternoon.

The Rs. 1 lakh cash is a part of the prize money given by the Government and other organisations to the Police team, who had nabbed the accused in the shootout case.

Dr. Chandragupta said that the Government and various other organisations had given the Police team cash prizes for the efforts undertaken by the Police team to nab all the accused except one in a short span of time.

The Police team, understanding the hardship faced by victim Chandru’s family, decided to help them and gave away a part of the cash prize they received, to Chandru’s family.

It may be recalled that the daring dacoity and shootout incident where innocent bystander Chandru was killed occurred on Aug. 23 evening and all but one accused have been arrested.

Over 2 kgs of gold ornaments were looted from Amruth Gold and Silver Palace at Vidyaranyapuram and one of the miscreants while fleeing from the spot after committing the crime had shot dead Chandru, who was standing nearby.