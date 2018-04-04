VIDYUTH-2018, cultural extravaganza at VVCE from Apr. 6 to 8
Mysuru: Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE), Mysuru, is organising a cultural extravaganza, VIDYUTH – 2018 from April 6 to 8.

On April 6, the inaugural function has been scheduled at its Training and Placement seminar hall at 9 am.

Dr. Padma Shekar, Vice- Chancellor, Karnataka Sanskrit University, Bengaluru, will be the chief guest.  Gundappa Gowda, President, Vidyavardhaka Sangha, will preside. P. Vishwanath, Secretary, VV Sangha and S. N. Lakshminarayana, Treasurer, VV Sangha, will be the guests of honour. Dr. B. Sadashive Gowda, Principal, VVCE, Dr. K. S. Ravi, Cultural Secretary, Cultural Committee, Dr. N. S. Linge Gowda, Coordinator, NSS and Red Cross, Dr. Anitha N. Sudhir, Coordinator, ISTE Students Chapter, heads of the various departments, staff members and students will be present on this occasion.

After the inauguration, blood donation camp will be conducted by NSS and Red Cross Youth Wing in association with ISTE Chapter of the college. The cultural and literary events  include Rangoli, 5A football, Lagori, Box Cricket, Dubsmash, Paint Ball, Minute to win it, Mehandi, Slow bike race, Photo hunt, Pet Show, Menz Physic, eating competition and Cooking without Fire.

Some of the major attractions of VIDYUTH are Voice of  VVCE, Treasure Hunt, Dance, Fashion Show, Miss VIDYUTH, Marathon, Yoga, Rocking concert by Arjun, Sun Burn and many more.

 

  1. Vivek says:
    April 4, 2018 at 11:11 pm

    Can a student from Bangalore attend this festival too?

