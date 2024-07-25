Vijayanagar Sunday Farmers Shandy needs basic amenities: Farmer leader
News

Vijayanagar Sunday Farmers Shandy needs basic amenities: Farmer leader

July 25, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (Samoohika Nayakatva) staged a protest in front of Heritage Farmers Market (Sunday Farmers Shandy) at Vijayanagar 1st Stage in city recently.

Raitha Sangha State Secretary Manju Kiran said, the market built by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), to encourage farmers by creating a market for farm produces grown using traditional farming practices, are devoid of basic infrastructural facilities. The electric bulbs are unfit for use and the toilet lacks maintenance. The big drain nearby emits stench and the menace of flies, has been adding to the woes of the farmers here. The unabated growth of parthenium plants, has been making it difficult for the customers to park their vehicles. 

Despite submitting several memorandums to MUDA to clean the market premises, the authorities turn a deaf ear. If this is the plight of the common man in the city, the hometown of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the plight of the people in other parts of the district, wouldn’t be different, rued Kiran.

Apart from building a market to sell farm produces, the State Government should also take steps to create awareness about the benefit of consuming grains, among the people. The District Administration, should also act in this regard, he demanded.

The Waste Pit should also be built on the market premises, to dump leftover or unsold fruits, vegetables and leaves at Weekly Shandy. Steps should also be taken for disposal of waste, that would otherwise force the farmers to throw vegetables on roadside or vacant plots, said Kiran.

READ ALSO  KRRS to lay siege to Vidhana Soudha on July 21

Farmer leader Murthy, Convener of Sunday Farmers Shandy Venugopal, Satish, Convener of Parisara Ulisi Samiti Kiran, Shankare Gowda, Thomas, Girish, Suresh, Chandrashekar, Prof. S. Shamsundar, Kariyappa, Sudharao, Vanika, Shashikala and others were present.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching