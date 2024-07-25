Yaduveer urges Union Minister to take up pending road works

July 25, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar met with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi yesterday to discuss various projects in Mysuru and Kodagu districts. He urged the Minister to prioritise and expedite long-pending works.

Bengaluru-Mysuru Section of NH-275

The MP requested the sanction of additional works to ensure road user safety, including:

1. Construction of a flyover: A flyover at Manipal Hospital Junction (Kempegowda Circle) to facilitate the merging of traffic with the Outer Ring Road and the Bengaluru-Mysuru access-controlled Highway.

2. Service roads: To regulate traffic heading to different destinations. Additionally, continuity of service roads through structures or Road Over Bridges (ROBs) should be ensured to facilitate local traffic movement.

Mysuru-Kushalnagar Section of NH-275

Yaduveer requested the expediting of land acquisition and statutory clearances for the Mysuru-Kushalnagar Section of NH-275. He emphasised the need to commence the works in four packages at the earliest for the timely completion of the project.

He also stressed the importance of expediting the disbursement of land acquisition compensation and urged the Minister to direct the concerned officers from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to prioritise this process.

Kerala to Kollegal Section of NH-766 (old NH-212)

The MP called for a review of long-term black spot treatment measures. During a recent project review meeting, it was noted that the measures under progress by NHAI at Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram (existing 4 lanes) and Kadakola Industrial Cross include constructing a vehicular underpass for two-lane traffic and junction improvements for the remaining two lanes.

However, Yaduveer highlighted that this might not be a feasible long-term solution for road safety. He requested that the NHAI review these black spot locations again and provide a proper solution considering future upgrades.

Upgradation to a 6-lane road

The MP pointed out that the Mysuru to Nanjangud section, which is 20-km long, has a traffic intensity of more than 40,000 Passenger Car Units (PCUs).

Key traffic-generating points include the Railway Container Depot, industrial areas like Kadakola, Thandavapura and Nanjangud, the bifurcation of NH-150A towards Chamarajanagar and traffic leading to Ooty.

Therefore, this section of the Highway requires upgradation to six lanes. Yaduveer urged the Minister to instruct the concerned officials to engage in a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for further studies for the six-lane upgradation.

NH-766 diversion at Mysore Airport

The MP also requested the Minister to expedite the DPR for the diversion of NH-766 at Mysore Airport in Mandakalli, necessary for the runway expansion at the Airport.