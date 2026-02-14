Vimukthi – Drive Against Drugs: City Cops search 61 lodges, 22 PGs and 41 parks

February 14, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The City Police, who have launched Vimukthi, a drive against drugs, inspected 61 lodges, 22 Paying Guest (PG) accommodations and 41 parks, godowns and lonely houses in the outskirts on Feb. 12. During the search of 18 suspects, two were found under the influence of drugs and cases have been booked against them in Narasimharaja (NR) Police Station.

Following the complaints received through WhatsApp number (82779-48080), as part of the Vimukthi drive, the intensified searches are being conducted by the City Police. The identity of the informers will be kept secret.

Under Vimukthi, the schools and colleges are being visited by the jurisdictional Police personnel and the posters of the drive, consisting awareness messages against the consumption of drugs and substance abuse, containing the information related to the drive, helpline numbers and other details, are being pasted on the notice board.

Accordingly, Devaraja Police, yesterday conducted the awareness drive at Maharani’s Junior College, Vivekananda Degree College, Vidya Vikas Students Hostel, Bannur Road, Government Nature Cure and Yogic Medical College, Brindavan Extension, D. Devaraj Urs Boys Hostel, Nandini Layout and SNS PU College, Alanahalli.

Posters were also pasted at the areas in the surroundings of schools, colleges, hostels, parks, prominent tourist places, appealing to the public to share the information related to sale, supply and consumption of drugs.