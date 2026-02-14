Ex-MUDA Commissioner elevated to selection grade

February 14, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The State Government has promoted 20 senior-grade Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) officers, including former Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) — now Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) — Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh, who has been facing allegations of irregularities in site allotments under the 50:50 ratio scheme.

A notification issued yesterday by K.H. Keshava Prasad, Deputy Secretary of the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, stated that officers of the 1998 batch of KAS have been promoted to the selection grade. However, for administrative convenience, they will continue in their present postings.

Natesh has been accused of allotting 14 prime sites in Vijayanagar 3rd and 4th Stages to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife, B.M. Parvathi, in exchange for her 3.16-acre land in Survey No. 464 of Kesare. These allotments were made during Natesh’s tenure as MUDA Commissioner.

Defending his actions, Natesh maintained that there was no irregularity in the site allotments to Parvathi. He stated that he had persuaded her to accept the sites to avoid potential legal complications for MUDA.

Natesh was also interrogated by the Mysuru Lokayukta Police and the Enforcement Directorate in connection with alleged irregularities in site allotments under the MUDA 50:50 scheme during his tenure. The Enforcement Directorate searched his residence and examined related records.

Challenging the case, Natesh filed a petition in the High Court. While the Court declared the ED’s search of his residence unlawful, it permitted the investigation to continue.

Subsequently, the State Home Department granted sanction to prosecute Natesh. Despite these proceedings, reports had surfaced about 15 days ago that the Government was quietly preparing to promote him.

Natesh is currently serving as Chief Executive Officer of the Karnataka State Khadi and Village Industries Board in Bengaluru.

Other officers promoted

Among the other officers promoted are: B.C. Shivananda Murthy, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Mandya; M.K. Savita, Registrar, University of Mysore; B.N. Veena, Joint Director, Administrative Training Institute, Mysuru; R. Rangaswamy, Deputy Administrator, Command Area Development Authority (CADA); H.N. Shivegowda, Special Land Acquisition Officer, Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB), Bengaluru; K.N. Praveen, Special Land Acquisition Officer, Bangalore Development Authority (BDA); N.S. Chidananda, Director, Department of Industrial Training and Employment; Aziz Desai, Planning Director, Dharwad District Urban Development Cell; and Ravindra Karilingannanavar, Deputy Commissioner, Greater Bengaluru Authority.

Also promoted are: R. Meghana, Special Land Acquisition Officer, KIADB, Mangaluru; H.G. Chandrashekaraiah, Joint Director, Agriculture Department; Sajid Ahmed Mulla, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Karwar; Jayashree Shintri, Registrar, Dharwad Agricultural University; Dr. Audram, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Vijayapura; Ravichandra Nayak, Commissioner, Mangaluru City Corporation; Arul Kumar, Deputy Secretary, Finance Department; Dr. K. Dakshayini, Joint Commissioner, BBMP Bengaluru East Zone; and C.D. Geetha, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Dharwad. All will continue in their current positions.