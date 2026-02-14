Lake encroachment in K.C. Layout: Lake Saved

February 14, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: In a major encroachment clearance drive this morning, the Mysuru Taluk Administration cleared the 3 acre 40 guntas lake in K.C. Layout (Kempu Cheluvajammanni Layout), located at the foot of Chamundi Hill. Star of Mysore (SOM) had published a series of news regarding the encroachment and the first report, ‘Lake on paper but Layout on land ?!’ was published on Jan. 27, 2026.

The lake land falls under Kurubarahalli Survey No. 4. Under the leadership of Tahsildar K.M. Mahesh Kumar, earth movers were used to dismantle pre-cast compound wall and other fencing that were erected around water body. The lake was being claimed as private property, with two name boards erected at the site, threatening legal action if anyone claims ownership of the lake. Two individuals had claimed ownership of the land.

However, official maps of Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) identify area as a lake. The earth movers also pulled out name boards and concrete walls were also partially demolished. Old timers and villagers say that this is a lake that belonged to Kurubarahalli village. “Thirsty cattle once came to drink water. Yet attempts were made to encroach it. When villagers resisted, cases were filed forcing them to make repeated Court visits,” residents said.

The lake clearly visible and demarcated in the map of Mysuru Development Authority (circled red). Picture right: Lake area filled and walled up overnight which was demolished today afternoon by the Taluk Administration.

MLA’s deadline

The action followed warnings from Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa, who had demanded that encroachments be cleared before the Mahashivarathri festival, cautioning that he himself would lead the clearance drive if officials failed to act.

On Feb. 12, Srivatsa issued a 48-hour deadline. The MLA had also raised the issue in the State Assembly.

Acting on this, Tahsildar Mahesh inspected the site and immediately initiated the clearance operation. Encroachment removal was carried out at identified locations around the lake, marking a significant step in protecting public land in the Chamundi Hill region.

Second demolition

A similar encroachment attempt was made on March 19, 2015, when a compound wall was constructed around the lake. Following intense struggle by residents and villagers who knew about the water body, the then District Administration demolished the compound wall and cleared the encroachment.

Historical records

In Survey No. 4 of Kurubarahalli, Nagrajappa, acting on behalf of the Mysore Maharaja, had leased 33.28 acres of land on Jan. 15, 1971, to Maniyamma, wife of Narayanappa.

At the time, 3.17 guntas of land was classified as ‘kere katte’ or ‘karlakatte’ (lake bund) in the lease deed. However, individuals encroached upon the land and constructed a compound wall.