Vintage Car Rally held
News

Vintage Car Rally held

Mysuru:  As part of Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations, a vintage car rally organised by Mysore Classic Car Club was held in city in which about 30 cars participated.

The rally which started from Maharaja’s College Grounds, passed through Crawford Hall, Kalamandira, Hunsur Road, Manasagangothri, Open Air Theatre, Vishwamanava Double Road, Ring Road and Ramakrishna  Circle before culminating near Neelanjana Mahesh Prasad Hotel enroute to Kanakadasanagar.

The cars that participated in the Vintage Car Rally were Austin, Vauxhall, DeSoto, Dodge, Fiat Millecento, Standard Bell 8, Willys, Mercedes W123, Mercedes W124, and Mercedes W202, Fiat Premier Padmini, Fiat 1100 Delight and Ambassador Mark 1.

Several vintage two-wheelers also took part in the rally.

November 2, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching