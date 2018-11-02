Vintage Car Rally held

Mysuru: As part of Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations, a vintage car rally organised by Mysore Classic Car Club was held in city in which about 30 cars participated.

The rally which started from Maharaja’s College Grounds, passed through Crawford Hall, Kalamandira, Hunsur Road, Manasagangothri, Open Air Theatre, Vishwamanava Double Road, Ring Road and Ramakrishna Circle before culminating near Neelanjana Mahesh Prasad Hotel enroute to Kanakadasanagar.

The cars that participated in the Vintage Car Rally were Austin, Vauxhall, DeSoto, Dodge, Fiat Millecento, Standard Bell 8, Willys, Mercedes W123, Mercedes W124, and Mercedes W202, Fiat Premier Padmini, Fiat 1100 Delight and Ambassador Mark 1.

Several vintage two-wheelers also took part in the rally.