Vintage Vignettes … from a Princely State

March 30, 2026

This photograph, shot in the kalyana mantapa (Navilu Totti) of the Palace, shows the young couple Prince Jaya Chamarajendra Wadiyar and his bride Princess Satya Premakumari, the daughter of Bhanu Pratap Singh Ju Deo Bahadur of Jigini, Charkhari State, who belonged to a clan of Bundela Rajputs. The marriage took place on May 15th 1938.

As a part of the elaborate wedding rituals, the couple have locked their little fingers signifying the formal acceptance of each other as husband and wife. The inter-locking of fingers, known as panigrahana, signifies a new beginning and a promise by the groom to fulfil his duties as a householder.

The Government Gazeteer 1938 observes, “There was great rejoicing throughout the State, special services were held and prayers offered in all the important religious institutions in the State and at Tirupati. Buntings and banners had been put up. ‘Long Live the Maharaja’ were hung across the Palace Jayamartanda Gate and all along the main streets and the processional route. At the appointed time, Prince Jaya Chamarajendra Wadiyar, along with relatives and courtiers, walked out of the Palace stopping only to feed some sugar cubes to the bedecked white stallion. The royal couple was then seated in the golden howdah atop the elephant and taken in procession.”