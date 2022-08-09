Vishwakarma is a ‘Kayaka Samaja’: Former CM

August 9, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Observing that Vishwakarma is a ‘Kayaka Samaja’ (working class community), Opposition Leader and former CM Siddharamaiah has called upon the community to get empowered in all respects. He was speaking after inaugurating the newly formed Sri Vishwakarma Seva Trust at a programme organised at Kalamandira recently.

Noting that Vishwakarma community members are intellectually strong, though a majority of them are economically backward, Siddharamaiah said that Vishwakarmas, despite being the producers, did not enjoy their products and instead it was the upper classes which reaped the benefits.

Pointing out that the ‘Chaturvarna’ system of caste categorisation has been in existence since centuries, he said that though the idols of Gods is sculpted by Vishwakarmas, they are kept out after their consecration, while priests enter in. Wondering whether any priest had built a wall, the former CM said that it is the Kayaka Samaja that is building homes and moving the cogs of wheel of product manufacturing. “Basavanna established Anubhava Mantapa in the 12th century in order to create an equal and equanimous society. But it is unfortunate that caste system still prevails even after centuries,” he rued.

“Patients who are in dire need of blood get it without bothering to know from which person it was drawn. But after getting blood, people revert back to casteism which is most disappointing,” he said while stressing on the need for developing humanity and building an equal society.

Maintaining that Dr. Ambedkar had come up with the mantra of Education, Organisation and Movement for all backward sections of the society, he called upon Vishwakarma community members to follow this mantra for success in life.

Taking credit for establishment of Vishwakarma Development Corporation which was aimed at empowering the community in all respects, when he was the Chief Minister, Siddharamaiah asked the community members not to fall prey to false promises being made by the BJP, when elections are round the corner.

Earlier, noted actress Bhavya unveiled the plaque of the Trust. About 150 meritorious students of Vishwakarma community who scored high marks in SSLC and PUC, were presented with Pratibha Puraskar on the occasion.

Dr. Neelakantacharya Swamiji of Madhugiri’s Nittarahalli Vishwakarma Mutt graced the occasion. Former Vishwakarma Development Corporation Chairman Nandakumar presided.

MLAs L. Nagendra and Anil Chikkamadu, MLC Dr. D. Thimmaiah, ex-MLC Puttasiddashetty, former MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, Trust President Puttaswamachar Anandur and General Secretary Kendaganna Vishwakarma were present.