All sub-sects of Madiga community should unite: Union Minister

August 9, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Calling upon all sub-sects of Madiga community to become united, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A. Narayanaswamy said that he was supportive of any activity that is done with unity.

He was speaking after inaugurating ‘Adi Dravida’ convention organised by Akhila Karnataka Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Pourakarmika Development Trust in association with Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Adi Dravida Pourakarmika Youth Development Association, at KSOU Convocation Hall in Muktagangothri campus along Hunsur Road here on Sunday.

Stressing on the need for all sub-sects, which are known by different names such as Adi Dravida, Madiga, Adi Karnataka etc., to come together, Narayanaswamy said that there are about 60 to 70 Madiga sub-sects and it is vital that they all stand united for the growth of the community and to seek fulfilment of demands.

Observing that there are certain issues pertaining to the sub-sects, he said that all these have to be resolved for the betterment of the society.

MLA S.A. Ramdas, in his address, said that he would strive for the construction of a residential school for the community with help from the Centre.

The community members submitted a memorandum to Union Minister Narayanaswamy seeking fulfilment of their 10-point demands, which included introduction of inner reservation for the community as recommended by A.S. Sadashiva Commission, more representation to the community in the Legislative Assembly and Council, implementation of the recommendations of I.P.D. Salappa Committee, regularisation of service of Pourakarmikas serving in Local Bodies and to increase the subsidy for Safai Karmacharis to Rs. 5 lakh, among others.

MLA L. Nagendra, former RS MP K.B. Krishnamurthy, State Safai Karmachari Commission Chairman M. Shivanna, former MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, former Mayor Purushottam, Hunsur CMC Member Rani Perumal, K.R. Nagar TMC Member Shankar, Nanjangud CMC Member P. Deva, Trust President B.S. Subramanya, Working President V. Raju, General Secretary H.S. Suresh Kumar, other office-bearers Palani, Shankar Babu, Shivasrinivas, Vijay, S.P. Mahadev and others were present.