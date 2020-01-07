Vishwamanava Express to originate at Mysuru Railway Station from Jan.13

January 7, 2020

Not from Ashokapuram Station

Mysuru: The Ashoka-puram-Mysuru-Belagavi Vishwamanava Express will originate from Mysuru City Railway Station as per the existing time of 5.50 am, starting from Jan.13.

Due to operational constraints and low patronage between Mysuru-Ashokapuram-Mysuru, the South Western Railway (SWR) has decided to partially cancel Train No.17325/17326 Belagavi-Ashokapuram-Belagavi Vishwamanava Express between Mysuru-Ashokapuram-Mysuru with effect from Jan.13. Accordingly Train No.17326 Mysuru-Belagavi Vishwamanava Express will originate from Mysuru Station as per the existing scheduled time of 5.50 am and Train No.17325 Belagavi-Mysuru Vishwamanava Express will short terminate at Mysuru.

Speaking to SOM, SWR officials said following demand from rail commuters the Vishwamanava Express was extended to Ashokapuram last year. But in the later months, there was a severe drop in the number of passengers, with hardly a dozen travelling from Mysuru to Ashokapuram and vice-versa. As the train used to run almost empty from Mysuru to Ashokapuram, the Railways incurred huge operational costs. Due to other operational constraints and also due to very poor patronage, the Railways decided to short terminate the train at Mysuru with effect from Jan.13, they said.

