Vishwashanti Padayatra to reach Ganapathy Ashram tomorrow
Photo News

May 17, 2022

As a prelude to the ten-day 80th birthday celebrations of Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji (May 22 to 31), a six-day ‘Vishwashanti Padayatra’ led by Avadhoota Datta Peetham Junior Pontiff Sri Datta Vijayananda Theertha Swamiji, which began from Mekedatu on May 13, entered Mysuru District today and will reach the Ashram in city tomorrow (May 18).

