Vokkaligas take out mammoth rally in support of D.K. Shivakumar

Members of Vokkaliga community and organisations took a protest rally in Bengaluru this morning in support of former Minister D.K. Shivakuamar, who has been arrested by Enforcement Directorate on charges of money laundering. Thousands of protesters including seers, politicians and members of various pro-Kannada organisations from Bengaluru and Ramanagar districts gathered at National College Grounds from where they walked till the Freedom Park. Later, the representatives of the community are expected to submit a memorandum to Governor Vaju Bhai Vala at Raj Bhavan.
When a really innocent person is in trouble with police, no one other than close family and friends show up for support! When a criminal or a looter who is corrupt to such humongous proportions is arrested, see the support he gets! Did not we see the videos of IT raid on all Kannada channels with room full of currency notes in all the big rooms, everywhere in the house? So. All these people support corruption? What a shame !
The viral Watsapp clip Distribution of Non-Veg Biryani + INR 500.- per person , is very clear for me, there are some catagory of people so called chamchas / rowdies who’s is trying to make such looter a Gandhivadhi. All these destructions on the public property are done by these chamchas.
The similar viral clip was seen also during Mandya election, but finally there’s some one up above us, who was watching has finalised the results.
So Karma will not leave them 🙂