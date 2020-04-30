Volunteers feed monkeys, cows, stray dogs at foothill

April 30, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: In order to provide food to monkeys, cows and stray dogs which were dependent on fruits and other food items provided by devotees, various organisations such as Namma Mysuru Foundation, Asare, Let’s Do It Mysore and Mysuru Covid Care Team, provided fruits, green grass and dog food to the animals at the foot of Chamundi Hill (steps leading to hill temple) this morning.

Led by MLA S.A. Ramdas, the volunteers of these organisations fed 50 kg watermelon, 100 kg banana, 50 kg muskmelon, 50 kg papaya, 25 kg sapota, green grass and dog food to the animals.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramdas said that monkeys, cows and stray dogs were dependent on the food provided by the devotees who used to climb the steps to reach Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop the hill. Due to lockdown, the temple has been closed and with no devotees coming to the temple, these animals have no other source of food and hence feeding these animals was taken up today.

Namma Mysuru Foundation Trustees Dasharath, Mallesh and Chandan, Let’s Do It Mysore’s B.S. Prashanth, Ramesh, Pavan, Srikanth, Manjunath, Sudhindra, Rakshit and others took part in the feeding drive.