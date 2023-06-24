Walkathon to create awareness about NAFLD/ NASH
Photo News

Walkathon to create awareness about NAFLD/ NASH

June 24, 2023

As part of International NASH Day (June 8), School of Public Health, in association with Department of Gastroenterology, JSS Medical College, JSS AHER, Mysuru, had organised a walkathon in city this morning to create awareness about NAFLD/ NASH. Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, who flagged off the walkathon from Palace premises, is seen with JSS Mahavidyapeetha Executive Secretary Dr. C.G. Betsurmath, JSS Medical College Principal Dr. H. Basavana Gowdappa, Professor and HoD-Oral Pathology & Micro Biology and IRONMAN achiever Dr. Usha Hegde and other participants. The walkathon passed through Charamaja Circle, Hardinge Circle, JSS Mahavidyapeetha Circle and culminated at K.R. Circle. NASH is the progressive form of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and affects more than 115 million people worldwide.

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Walkathon to create awareness about NAFLD/ NASH”

  1. Kalabeda, Kolabeda, Veerashivabeda, Vokkaligabeda says:
    June 27, 2023 at 10:39 am

    Just look at them, including that pot-bellied person at the centre of the photograph!
    They seem to be learning how to walk, after spending rriding vehicles!
    So, this congregation is from the Lingayat JSS Medical College, and the Lingayat crowd from there beginning with the Lingayat principal is taking part. Ulliya Mahime!!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching