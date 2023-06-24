Walkathon to create awareness about NAFLD/ NASH

As part of International NASH Day (June 8), School of Public Health, in association with Department of Gastroenterology, JSS Medical College, JSS AHER, Mysuru, had organised a walkathon in city this morning to create awareness about NAFLD/ NASH. Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, who flagged off the walkathon from Palace premises, is seen with JSS Mahavidyapeetha Executive Secretary Dr. C.G. Betsurmath, JSS Medical College Principal Dr. H. Basavana Gowdappa, Professor and HoD-Oral Pathology & Micro Biology and IRONMAN achiever Dr. Usha Hegde and other participants. The walkathon passed through Charamaja Circle, Hardinge Circle, JSS Mahavidyapeetha Circle and culminated at K.R. Circle. NASH is the progressive form of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and affects more than 115 million people worldwide.
