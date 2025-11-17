Water crisis: Restore power supply to Vasanthanagar

November 17, 2025

Sir,

This is with reference to the news item “Current Cut!” published in SOM dated Nov.14.

I wish to bring to the attention of the authorities the severe hardship being faced by the residents of Vasanthanagar MDA (Mysuru Development Authority) Layout, off Bannur Road, which was recently handed over to Rammanahalli Gram Panchayat.

Due to non-payment of electricity bills reportedly pending in the name of Rammanahalli Panchayat, the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) has disconnected power supply to the borewell connections that cater to our layout.

These borewells are the only source of water for domestic use and drinking, as the long-promised Cauvery water supply to the Layout has not yet materialised.

The residents, who have no role in these administrative lapses, are suffering without water. MDA states that the layout has already been handed over and hence the issue must be addressed by the Panchayat.

On the other hand, the Panchayat maintains that there is no proper handover of electrical installations and that the bills are still raised in MDA’s name. Caught between these conflicting claims, it is the ordinary residents who are being penalised.

I request the authorities concerned — MDA, Rammanahalli Panchayat and CESC — to urgently resolve the internal discrepancies and restore power to the borewells immediately, ensuring that residents do not continue to suffer for no fault of theirs.

– Pradeep Mysore Rajshekar & Vasanthanagar Residents, Bannur Road, 17.11.2025

