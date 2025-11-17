Karnataka Ganakala Parishat hosts Musicians’ Meet in Mysuru

November 17, 2025

Karnataka Ganakala Parishat, in association with Ganabharathi, celebrated its 54th Senior Musicians’ Conference and 36th Young Musicians’ Conference in Mysuru from Nov. 5 to 9 at Ganabharathi’s Ramagovinda Kala Vedike.

The Senior Musicians’ Conference was presided over by the eminent flautist and scholar Vidwan C.A. Shreedhara, while the Young Musicians’ Conference was led by the renowned violinist Vidwan Mathur R. Srinidhi. As is the tradition, both Presidents inaugurated their respective conferences with performances — Vid. Shreedhara on Nov. 5 and Vidwan Srinidhi on Nov. 6.

Flute Recital

A versatile composer, researcher and teacher, Vidwan Shreedhara is proficient both as a flautist and a vocalist. He was accompanied by Vidushi Nalina Mohan on the violin, Vidwan C. Chaluvaraju on the mridanga and Vidwan G.S. Ramanujam on the ghata.

Though allotted a limited duration for his concert on the opening day, Vidwan Shreedhara captivated the audience with his artistry and depth. He began with his own composition, “Shree Vani Vagdevi” in Raga Chinthamani, followed by the majestic Ragamalika of Maha Vaidyanatha Iyer, “Pranatharthihara Prabho”, which was a true delight for the listeners.

The pure classical treatment of Raga Varali revealed his scholarly approach, complemented beautifully by Nalina Mohan’s melodic violin responses. Tyagaraja’s “Yeti Janmamidi Ha” resonated deeply with the rasikas. In keeping with the tradition of the conference, he presented a Raga-Tana-Pallavi in Shankarabharana, with a scintillating taana. The Pallavi, “Shankaram Lokashankaram Namami Nadatanumanisham Namami Shankarabharanam”, set to Adi Taala, filled the hall with grandeur. The percussion duo, Cheluvaraju and Ramanujam, provided impeccable rhythmic support, enriching the overall musical experience.

Violin Solo

A highly sought-after violinist of Karnataka, Vidwan Mathur Srinidhi has earned his stature through years of dedicated sadhana and artistic refinement. He presented a violin solo on the second day of the conference, accompanied by Vidwan H.L. Shivashankar Swamy on mridanga, Vidwan C.P. Vyasavitthala on khanjari and Vidwan B. Rajashekhar on morching.

Vidwan Mathur R. Srinidhi and troupe presenting a violin concert at the Musicians’ Conference at Ganabharathi’s Ramagovinda Kala Vedike in city on Nov. 6.

The concert opened with the Atta Taala Varna “Sarasijanabha” in Raga Kambodhi. The second half, presented in two speeds and Tisra Nade, demonstrated his clarity and precision. A brief sketch of Raga Hamsadhwani led into “Vande Nishamaham”, a composition of Mysuru Vasudevacharya, featuring crisp Kalpana Swaras interwoven with intricate laya vinyasa.

Subbaraya Shastri’s timeless “Janani Ninuvina” in Reethigowla brought a soothing calm to the evening. Vidwan Srinidhi’s alapanas are known for their melodic depth and ability to capture the very soul of the raga, while his Kalpana Swaras reflect his firm command over rhythm and taala. His Raga-Tana-Pallavi in Hemavathi was a highlight, showcasing both brilliance and imagination.

The Pallavi, “Saptaswaradaarathi Ninage Bharathi Rakshisennanu Hemavathi”, set to Khanda Triputa Taala, engaged all three percussionists in a vibrant and interactive rhythmic dialogue, creating a spellbinding atmosphere.

In conclusion, both Vidwan C.A. Shreedhara and Vidwan Mathur R. Srinidhi demonstrated their exceptional musicianship, reaffirming their positions as torch-bearers of Karnataka’s rich classical music tradition.

—Dr. Rama V. Bennur