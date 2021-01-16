We took vaccine, what about you ?

January 16, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The District Administration has roped in the services of two doctors to create confidence among people about two vaccines, Covaxin and Covishield, which are approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency authorisation in the wake of questions being raised over the safety and efficacy of the vaccines.

This is being done following the nationwide launch of vaccination drive online by Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning.

Dr. R. Balasubramaniam, Founder-President of Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement (SVYM) and Dr. H.M. Virupaksha, Head, Department of Pulmonology and Medical Superintendent, PKTB Covid Care Centre, have been chosen by the District Administration to give their opinion on the safety and efficacy of the vaccines. The recorded message of these two doctors had been played on social media platforms in a bid to build confidence among the citizens about vaccines.

Both doctors have given a clean chit to the vaccines stating that they are indigenously manufactured, safe and efficient. The vaccine would give protection towards COVID-19 pandemic which has claimed lives of lakhs of people all over the world and has left crores as destitute. The vaccination is a critical step in the nation’s fight against the pandemic. “We took the vaccine to break the chain of transmission of this contagion. However, we need to follow other safety protocols such as wearing mask, maintain social distancing and wash hands thoroughly,” they said.