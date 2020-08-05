Weeds, garbage-filled vacant sites causing problems at Ramakrishnanagar
Two vacant sites on the 2nd Cross in G-Block at Ramakrishnanagar is filled with weeds, parthenium and garbage causing a lot of problems to the residents living in its surroundings. With recent rains, garbage is decaying and emanating foul smell and the weeds-filled vacant sites have become a perfect place for mosquitoes to breed. Residents alleged that though a complaint was filed in this regard at the MCC Zonal Office on July 29, no action has been taken till date. The residents have urged the authorities concerned to get the vacant sites cleared of weeds at the earliest.

  1. A V Prasanna says:
    August 6, 2020 at 5:22 am

    Who is preventing the neighbours to use these sites for growing vegetables? if there is no construction. Mysuru is full of such vacant sites. Record number of sites are in Hebbal under Asha Mandira scheme. Many landowners who gave their land to MUDA, received sites in addition to the compensation. The landowners are unable to use these or sell these due to the fact they may not be alive or have no money to construct. The scheme prevents sale of empty sites. We find many neighbourhood residents have used these plots, after cleaning and leveling as car parks, playground. Not left behind are the cowherds and shepherds, who graze their cows and sheeps.

