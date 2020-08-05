Weeds, garbage-filled vacant sites causing problems at Ramakrishnanagar

August 5, 2020

Two vacant sites on the 2nd Cross in G-Block at Ramakrishnanagar is filled with weeds, parthenium and garbage causing a lot of problems to the residents living in its surroundings. With recent rains, garbage is decaying and emanating foul smell and the weeds-filled vacant sites have become a perfect place for mosquitoes to breed. Residents alleged that though a complaint was filed in this regard at the MCC Zonal Office on July 29, no action has been taken till date. The residents have urged the authorities concerned to get the vacant sites cleared of weeds at the earliest.